Proxeus (XES) Market Cap Tops $938,034.00

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, Proxeus has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One Proxeus token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Proxeus has a total market cap of $938,034.00 and approximately $154.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.64 or 0.03497366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00254734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038535 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00150594 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Proxeus Profile

Proxeus was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,242,350 tokens. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp. The official website for Proxeus is proxeus.com. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Proxeus is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423.

Buying and Selling Proxeus

Proxeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proxeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

