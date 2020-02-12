ProxyNode Reaches Market Cap of $128,992.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 37% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $128,992.00 and $587.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.79 or 0.01275085 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00016570 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004742 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000819 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 152,682,540 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.