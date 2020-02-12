PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of PTC worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 31,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 221.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.88. PTC Inc has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $26,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,958,626. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

