Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires Shares of 84,541 GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 84,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,486,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.15% of GALAPAGOS NV/S as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 206.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 15.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLPG traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $257.97. 9,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,991. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.81. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $260.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLPG shares. BidaskClub upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.36.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

