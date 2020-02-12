Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 205,400 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 631.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 205,400 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.10% of AMETEK worth $23,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 32.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 45,832 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1,095.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after buying an additional 343,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $1,232,360.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,126.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $337,532.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,946 shares of company stock worth $2,569,498 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

AME traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $101.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.53. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.44 and a 12-month high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 13.37%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

