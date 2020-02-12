Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 766,908 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,573 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $36,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,848,000 after buying an additional 839,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,626,000 after purchasing an additional 288,013 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $49.93. 29,634,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,259,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

