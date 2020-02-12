Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 1,434.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,875 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.21% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $18,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,078,000 after buying an additional 148,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,480,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,271,000 after buying an additional 88,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,462,000 after buying an additional 45,668 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,229,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,657. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $117.19 and a 52 week high of $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $3,009,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,399,772.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $505,101.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,184,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,221. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.