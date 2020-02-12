Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 1,103.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,650 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.16% of Coupa Software worth $14,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 824,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,841,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,580,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,801,000 after acquiring an additional 245,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 211,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140,955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.36. 832,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,072. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $174.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.08.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total value of $366,006.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at $10,881,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $39,408.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,195 shares of company stock valued at $41,963,244. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

