Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $11.78 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,888 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Target were worth $11,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Target by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Target by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.11. 3,760,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,978,594. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $69.97 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.21.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

