Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $12.94 Million Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 1.24% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $12,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 143.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 714.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth about $120,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBSS stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.73. 4,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,381. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.04 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $887.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.81.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $246.42 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBSS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $429,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,112.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $492,811.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,109.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

