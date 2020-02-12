Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $13.25 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,968 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,632.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,122,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $62,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,972 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,094.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 960,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $53,518,000 after acquiring an additional 879,798 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,654,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.29. 256,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,236,279. The company has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $63.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.08.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

