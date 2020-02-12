Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $14.63 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.72.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.50. The stock had a trading volume of 197,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,012. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

