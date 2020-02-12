Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $15.59 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

BKNG traded up $51.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,960.36. 465,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,997.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,965.00. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,640.54 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

