Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $17.09 Million Stock Holdings in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,600 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.59% of Power Integrations worth $17,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 482.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.37. 258,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.36. Power Integrations Inc has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $160,655.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,561,949.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $182,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,384.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,327 shares of company stock valued at $15,230,220. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

