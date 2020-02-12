Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $19.48 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.32% of Curtiss-Wright worth $19,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Shares of CW traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52 week low of $108.96 and a 52 week high of $149.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.74 and a 200 day moving average of $134.46. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,031. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total value of $214,824.61. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,825. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

