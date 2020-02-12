Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $47.41 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 26,402 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Intel were worth $47,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Intel by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Intel by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 216,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $67.46. 15,531,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,322,676. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average is $55.13. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,020,812.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

