Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Anthem were worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 3.2% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Anthem by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.0% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $15.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.89. 229,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,580. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.04 and a 200-day moving average of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens cut their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Anthem from $319.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.77.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

