Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.37% of Generac worth $23,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Generac by 347.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 45.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,308,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.39. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $112.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $520,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,510,500. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price objective on Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

