Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 11,900 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.12% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $17,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,941.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,358.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,940 shares of company stock worth $2,730,495. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.15. 819,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,578. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.86. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $96.85. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Raymond James cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

