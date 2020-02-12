Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 9,901 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $17,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 31,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 219,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $4,402,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 178,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,810,000 after acquiring an additional 68,495 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $985,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $729,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,253 shares of company stock worth $6,337,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.98. 332,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,783. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.54. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $104.73 and a 1 year high of $150.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.90.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

