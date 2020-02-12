Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 4,564.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,046 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.54% of Quidel worth $16,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Quidel by 300.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Quidel during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Quidel by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.98. The company had a trading volume of 293,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,036. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.05. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 15,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,097,893.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,004 shares in the company, valued at $980,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,625 shares of company stock worth $3,054,807. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QDEL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

