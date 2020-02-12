Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.9% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 20.4% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 257.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.80. 2,717,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,017. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.30%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

