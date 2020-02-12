Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 11,390 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,990 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.57. The company had a trading volume of 654,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462,782. The firm has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.19.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

