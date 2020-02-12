Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,143 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.15% of Tractor Supply worth $16,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $69,945,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 294,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,564,000 after purchasing an additional 291,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,426,000 after purchasing an additional 226,050 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 21.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,092,000 after acquiring an additional 206,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,779,000 after acquiring an additional 182,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.53. 905,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.49. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.52.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.