Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 127,100 Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 1.13% of Freshpet worth $24,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3,162.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 377,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after buying an additional 365,883 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 113.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after buying an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at $1,554,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 27.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 138,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 29,937 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $67,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,623 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,728.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,194,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,173 shares of company stock worth $614,125 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FRPT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.84. 145,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.14. Freshpet Inc has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $69.27. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.81 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

