Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,673 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,904 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $415,652,000 after buying an additional 113,056 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $247,062,000 after acquiring an additional 45,360 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,899,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,839,000 after acquiring an additional 86,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,807,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $247,735,000 after acquiring an additional 50,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,190,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.72. 9,625,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,150,154. The firm has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

