Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 254 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.27.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 4,791 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.01, for a total value of $2,524,904.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,068 shares of company stock valued at $13,650,907 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHTR traded up $2.98 on Wednesday, reaching $533.92. The stock had a trading volume of 58,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.41. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $335.22 and a 12-month high of $537.53.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

