Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,289 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $21,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UTX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.09. 576,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $121.48 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The company has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.09.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.53.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

