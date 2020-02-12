Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 40,887 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,887 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.67% of Neogen worth $23,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 37.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,643,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,718,000 after buying an additional 160,186 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 17.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 9.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 218.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neogen stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,473. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.14. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neogen news, Director James L. Herbert sold 30,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $2,089,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 11,780 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $760,399.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,042,650.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,650 shares of company stock valued at $12,876,712. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEOG shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

