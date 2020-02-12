Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 6,444 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 4.1% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. DZ Bank lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $65.37. 10,821,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,935,099. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.97. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

