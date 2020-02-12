Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 6,483 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,054,000 after acquiring an additional 275,470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in CSX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in CSX by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 278,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after buying an additional 72,910 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,095. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.90. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

