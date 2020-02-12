Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 6,787 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.80. The company had a trading volume of 449,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,496,172. The company has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.