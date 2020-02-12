Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 7,842 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,842 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after buying an additional 3,027,963 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $655,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.94. 560,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,139,336. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

