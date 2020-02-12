Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 875 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Allergan were worth $11,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the third quarter valued at $740,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,866,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 204,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after acquiring an additional 33,649 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGN shares. ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.72.

Shares of AGN traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.05. 168,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $201.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.84.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

