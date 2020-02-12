Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.59. 3,206,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,313. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Cfra downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.76.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

