Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.91. 109,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,043. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

