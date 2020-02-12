Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,425 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Public Storage by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,514,000 after purchasing an additional 311,801 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Public Storage by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,312,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,988,000 after purchasing an additional 98,293 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,209,000 after purchasing an additional 124,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 969,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,565,000 after purchasing an additional 61,842 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.13.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $229.05. 294,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,341. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $199.53 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

