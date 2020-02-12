Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Lifted by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,842 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises 5.5% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.56% of Public Storage worth $206,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Public Storage by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,514,000 after purchasing an additional 311,801 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 291.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 332,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,595,000 after purchasing an additional 247,675 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Public Storage by 1,865.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 226,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,431,000 after buying an additional 214,500 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $42,922,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,209,000 after buying an additional 124,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $227.72. 7,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $199.53 and a twelve month high of $266.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.13.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

