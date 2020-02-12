Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Issued By KeyCorp

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Invacare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan expects that the health services provider will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Invacare’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.26 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IVC. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Invacare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Invacare in a report on Monday.

IVC opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $295.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 591.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the third quarter worth $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the third quarter worth $80,000.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Invacare’s payout ratio is currently -4.72%.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

