Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Terreno Realty in a research note issued on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

TRNO opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

