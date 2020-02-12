Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Domtar Corp Issued By DA Davidson (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Domtar in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover forecasts that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Domtar’s FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Shares of UFS stock opened at C$47.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.52. Domtar has a one year low of C$42.23 and a one year high of C$70.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.39, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

