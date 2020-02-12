Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Increased by Piper Sandler

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $66.41 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average is $68.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 28,778 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 490,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 86,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

