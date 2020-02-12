Q2 (QTWO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Q2 stock opened at $86.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -57.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.37. Q2 has a twelve month low of $58.13 and a twelve month high of $93.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $2,170,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,983,933.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $1,191,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,579.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,980 shares of company stock valued at $8,197,653 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

