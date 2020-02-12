Qbic Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Qbic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Qbic has traded down 44.9% against the U.S. dollar. Qbic has a total market capitalization of $1,900.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditbit (CRB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002099 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbic is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official website is qbic.io. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Qbic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

