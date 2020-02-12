Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.01.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. Qiagen’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 33.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 25.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Qiagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Qiagen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.23.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

