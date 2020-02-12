QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Given New GBX 367 Price Target at UBS Group

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 367 ($4.83) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.06% from the stock’s current price.

QQ has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 289 ($3.80) to GBX 302 ($3.97) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QinetiQ Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 341.29 ($4.49).

LON:QQ opened at GBX 378.60 ($4.98) on Wednesday. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of GBX 265.22 ($3.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 376.20 ($4.95). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 363.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 322.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.13.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

