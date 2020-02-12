QLC Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $4.89 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $680,620.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Coinnest.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.29 or 0.03485478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00255737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00150465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002959 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinnest, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

