Qredit 24 Hour Volume Hits $919.00 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, Qredit has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Qredit has a total market cap of $491,616.00 and approximately $919.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000164 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000361 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 142.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Qredit

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit's total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins.

Qredit's official website is qredit.io.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

