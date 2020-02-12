QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average is $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.50, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $59.44.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 49,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $2,519,679.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,451 shares of company stock worth $3,093,649. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

