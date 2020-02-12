QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.9% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 48,063 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3,119.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,791,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,093,500. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.09 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.